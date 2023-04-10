Warm week ahead

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for warm, pleasant weather this week, at least until the weekend.

High temperatures are expected to top 70 degrees Monday through Friday. Wednesday may reach 80. Lows are expected in the 50s.

Monday may have some clouds, but mostly sunny to sunny skies are expected Tuesday through Friday.

To top it off, no rain is forecast for those warm days.

Enjoy while you can. The temperatures are expected to cool off and rain become more likely starting Friday night and continuing through the weekend.