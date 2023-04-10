Highway 50 update April 10, 2023

Note: westofthei.com will be reporting regular updates on the construction work on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake this spring, summer and fall. We will share what is made available to us by project engineer GRAEF, the state and village, and hope to have weekly updates with reports on what work has taken place in the the past week and what is expected for the coming week. — DH
Stage 2 Construction Work & Traffic Configuration continue to progress. Project officials anticipate this configuration will be in place through June. A more detailed timeline as the transition to Stage 3 gets closer.
Traffic Updates
- Wednesday 4/12/23: 246th Street South leg will be CLOSED to traffic all day. All access to Westosha Central High School will be provided at Falcon Way.(Closures are weather dependent and subject to change)
- Speed Limits: Sometime this week, orange and black 25-MPH ADVISORY SPEED LIMIT signs will be placed with the construction signs. The black and white 35-mph regulatory signs will remain in place as the legal speed limit, but the project team recommends traveling at 25 mph through the work zone for work zone crew safety and to avoid additional potholing and vehicle damage.
- Potholes: Major potholes east of STH 83 were repaired with concrete last week. Potholes west of STH 83 and smaller potholes within the work zone are being spot repaired as needed.
Project completion is expected by Nov. 2023.
