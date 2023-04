At about 12:54 p.m., Kansasville Fire and Rescue has activated a box alarm for a fire in the 800 block of 312th Avenue in Brighton.

Per dispatch: Kansasville is fighting a brush and mulch fire.

Requested to respond are:

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue with an engine, a tender (water tanker), and ambulance and a chief.

Paris Fire and Rescue with an engine and a tender.

Bristol Fire and Rescue with a squad.

Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Somers Fire and Rescue for station coverage.