Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and regular board meeting April 10, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole and regular board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting will be livestreamed and viewable later here.

The committee of the whole meeting will be first. No action or votes are taken at committee of the whole meetings.

On the agenda for the committee of the whole meeting are:

Discussion of the referendum and ordinance for the UTV/ATV use on Village Road.

Village owned property sales.

The regular meeting will follow the committee of the whole meeting. Among the agenda items for the regular meeting are:

Hooker Lake representative.

Creating an ordinance for the UTV/ATV use on Village Roads.

Commission and Board of Appeals appointments: (Terms that expire 2023) Park Commission: Shelly Ericksen, Katie Volbrecht; Plan Commission: Eric Ericksen, Bruce Nopenz, Jeff Albrecht (Alt), Roger Johnson (Alt); Fire Commission: Tom Strachan, Application of Steve Urban; Board of Appeals: Bruce Nopenz, Vickie Galich; Board of Review: Jeff Albrecht, Shirley Boening.

Discussion and possible action on Resolution No. 2023.04-83, A Resolution approving a certified survey map to

create one 6.594-acre lot & one 6515-acre lot from Tax Parcel #70-4-120-271-0422.Discussion and possible action on Ordinance No. 2023.04-66, An ordinance amending the zoning map for the Village of Salem Lakes on Tax Parcel No. 70-4-120-271-0422 from BP-1 (Business Park District) & C-1 (Lowland Conservation District) to BP-1(Business Park District). Craig Heckel & Kelly Paquette-Heckel requesting a time extension for CUP 70-4-120-054-0312.

The full agenda for both meetings is available here.