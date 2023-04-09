Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting April 10, 2023

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Discussion and consideration of a request from Fleet Farm for a conditional use permit for property on the south side of Highway 50 (75th Street) between 125th and130th Avenues.
- Consider for approval the request of Cub Scout Pack 328 for the closing of 196th Avenue (in front of Brunswick) on Saturday, May 13th from 9 am – 1 pm for the annual downhill derby.