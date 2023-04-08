Westosha Central High School Performing Arts to present “Suite Surrender” April 13, 14, 15

“Suite Surrender” will be presented by Westosha Central High School Performing Arts April 13, 14 and 16.

The performances will be at Wilmot Union High School, 11112 308th Ave. as Central continues to be under construction.

Show Dates and times are: April 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and April 16 at 2 p.m. General Admission tickets are $10 and students: $5. For ticket information visit www.westoshadrama.com.

It’s 1942, and two of Hollywood’s biggest divas have descended upon the luxurious Palm Beach Royale Hotel — assistants, luggage, and legendary feud with one another in tow. Everything seems to be in order for their wartime performance – that is, until they are somehow assigned to the same suite. Mistaken identities, overblown egos, double entendres, and a lap dog named Mr. Boodles round out this hilarious riot of classic screwball comedies.

Recommended for ages 10 and up.