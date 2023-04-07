Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 5:43 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 13000 block of Highway C in Bristol.
Per dispatc: Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.
