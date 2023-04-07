Kenosha County Public Health Western Kenosha County clinic opens at Kenosha Community Health Center’s Silver Lake Clinic facility.

Nurse Practitioner Krista Tappa and Registered Nurse Lisa Lupo stock medications on Thursday, the first day of operations of the new Kenosha County Public Health Clinic-West in Silver Lake. The clinic, which offers reproductive health services, is located within the Kenosha Community Health Center’s Silver Lake Clinic facility. /Kenosha County photo

The new Kenosha County Public Health Clinic-West opened Thursday in Silver Lake.

The new clinic shares a facility with Kenosha Community Health Center at 903 S. Second St.

Kenosha County Public Health Clinic-West will offer targeted services focusing on

reproductive health and family planning, to compliment the medical, dental, and behavioral

health services that the Kenosha Community Health Center is already offering in its Silver

Lake Clinic, officials said.

County clinic hours will be 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month.

Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments for services may also be made online at

https://kc_health.timetap.com/#/, or by calling 262-605-6770.

More information about the KCHC clinic and the services that it offers in Silver Lake and at its

other locations is available at https://www.kenoshachc.org.

The new Kenosha County Public Health Clinic-West is operating in partnership with the Kenosha Community Health Center’s Silver Lake Clinic, with the two operations providing complimentary services while having the ability to cross-refer patients. Staff working at the facility include, from left, Connie Bevery, KCHC dental hygienist; Adriana Rodriguez Moreno, KCPH medical assistant; Deborah Kannin, KCHC dental assistant; Krista Tappa, KCPH nurse practitioner; Amanda Runyard, KCHC dental assistant; Suzanne Girard, KCHC registered nurse; Lisa Lupo, KCPH registered nurse; and Amalou Lim, KCHC dentist. /Kenosha County photo