Kenosha County Public Health Western Kenosha County clinic opens at Kenosha Community Health Center’s Silver Lake Clinic facility.

The new Kenosha County Public Health Clinic-West opened Thursday in Silver Lake.
The new clinic shares a facility with Kenosha Community Health Center at 903 S. Second St.
Kenosha County Public Health Clinic-West will offer targeted services focusing on reproductive health and family planning, to compliment the medical, dental, and behavioral health services that the Kenosha Community Health Center is already offering in its Silver Lake Clinic, officials said.
County clinic hours will be 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments for services may also be made online at https://kc_health.timetap.com/#/, or by calling 262-605-6770.
More information about the KCHC clinic and the services that it offers in Silver Lake and at its other locations is available at https://www.kenoshachc.org.