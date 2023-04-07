2023 Wheatland Center School PTO annual dinner April 15

Wheatland Center School PTO is hosting its 33rd Annual Spaghetti Dinner & Silent Auction from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 15, at the school.

This year the group is raising money to purchase a We-Saw for the school playground. The We-Saw is an all inclusive see-saw that will allow children of all abilities to play together.

Pre-sale ticket prices (ending April 9) are:

Adults (13-64): $8

Seniors (65-plus): $6

Kids 5-12: $6

Kids (0-4): Free

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased here.

At the door ticket prices are: Adults $10, seniors and kids $8.

Carryouts are available.

Beside a delicious spaghetti dinner, there are a lot of fun activities planned including inflatables, crafts, games, a STEM activity, and a dance party. There also will be a silent auction, raffle baskets, wine pull, 50/50 raffle and a Take a Chance Wall.

The WCS PTO would like to invite all members of the community to attend this fun-filled community event.