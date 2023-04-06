Fox River over flood stage

The Fox River as measured at the New Munster raised above flood stage of 11 feet Thursday morning.

The river reached 11 feet at midnight, Thursday. At 7 p.m., Thursday, the river was at 11.36 feet.

A National Weather Service flood warning remains in effect.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for the river to crest around 1 a.m., Friday and be back under flood stage Sunday evening.

The latest, local weather forecast calls for a slight chance of rain (on Monday) only once in the next seven days.