With only two people on the ballot and three seats to be filled, one Paddock Lake trustee seat in the April 4 election was to be filled via write-in.

Complete unofficial write-in results via village Clerk Michelle Shramek are:

Alex Attiah 83.

Robert Ahlberg 32.

Scott Garland 3.

And 20 people with 1 vote each.

Attiah will join incumbents John Poole and Renee Brickner, who ran for re-election and whose names appeared on the ballot, on the board.