Severe thunderstorm warning issued

Apr 5th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect until 7:30 a.m.

The warning text says 60 mph winds and penny-sized hail are possible with this storm.

