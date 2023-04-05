Severe thunderstorm warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kenosha County.
The warning is set to be in effect until 7:30 a.m.
The warning text says 60 mph winds and penny-sized hail are possible with this storm.
