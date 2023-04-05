Randall School District issues statement in wake of successful referendums

The Randall School District Board has issued the following statement in the wake of two successful referendums in Tuesday’s election:

The Randall Consolidated School Board of Education and District Administrator want to thank all of the Randall Community Members that took the time to vote on April 4, 2023. Input provided to the District through the voting process and community connections is greatly valued by the Board of Education and Administration.

The Voters within our Randall Community approved a $9.5 million Capital referendum and a $900,000 Operational referendum on Tuesday April 4, 2023.

● The approved Capital question will allow the district to address needs within: mechanical systems, exterior/facade building repairs, interior settlement repairs, plumbing systems, and electrical needs.

● The approved Operating question will allow the district to: maintain appropriate and needed staffing, along with maintaining current opportunities for students and staff.

“The Randall School District Board of Education and administration are grateful for all the community members that were able to take the time to vote. We are thankful for the trust and support our community has for our school. Randall has a commitment to Empowering Excellence through an intentional and purposeful focus on relationships and learning. The results of April 4, 2023 will help to continue to support that work for each student,” said Bob Antholine, District Administrator.