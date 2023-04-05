Kenosha County Public Health Western Kenosha County clinic to open April 6 in Silver Lake; services to include sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, birth control counseling, and pregnancy testing and counseling

From Kenosha County Public Health:

A new Kenosha County Public Health clinic established to serve western Kenosha County will open this Thursday, April 6.

The Kenosha County Public Health Clinic-West will offer targeted services focusing on reproductive health and family planning, to compliment the medical, dental, and behavioral health services that the Kenosha Community Health Center is already offering in its Silver Lake Clinic, officials said.

Both clinics will be in the same building, at 903 S. Second St., Silver Lake.

“This partnership between Kenosha County and KCHC will bring more services to western Kenosha County, providing a more convenient option to residents in the area,” said County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “I’m pleased that both organizations are working together to better serve our entire county.”

Specifically, the services that the county will provide at the west-end clinic include sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, birth control counseling, and pregnancy testing and counseling.

These services were identified as being in particular need for people in that area of the county who are uninsured or underinsured, said Kenosha County Public Health Clinical Services Manager Lori Plahmer.

“STI rates are elevating across all of Kenosha County,” Plahmer said. “Opening this clinic location allows us to address this growing need in a low-barrier manner for residents who live west of the interstate.”

Plahmer said the colocation with the Kenosha Community Health Center Clinic would allow for both entities to easily make cross referrals, linking people to the services they need.

KCHC Chief Executive Officer Mary Ouimet said her organization is excited to partner with the county to ensure much-needed access to care west of I-94.

“There has been a great request for services to the citizens of the county based on growing need in many areas,” Ouimet said. “Partnering to co-locate services makes it easier for community members to identify and access care resources but also improves our ability to make referrals between agencies.”

County clinic hours will be 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments for services may also be made online at https://kc_health.timetap.com/#/, or by calling 262-605-6770.

These and other clinical services will continue to be offered Monday-Friday at the main Kenosha County Health Job Center Clinic, 8600 Sheridan Road. More details are available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2185/Job-Center-Clinic.

More information about the KCHC clinic and the services that it offers in Silver Lake and at its other locations is available at https://www.kenoshachc.org.