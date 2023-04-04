Units responding for crash in Paris

At about 3:02 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a crash in the 500 block of Highway 45 in Paris.
Per dispatch: This is for a rolled over vehicle.
