Units responding for crash in Paris

Apr 4th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 3:02 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a crash in the 500 block of Highway 45 in Paris.

Per dispatch: This is for a rolled over vehicle.

