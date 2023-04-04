Spring election 2023: Wilmot Union High School referendum results

Wilmot Union High School District voters had a referendum on the April 4 ballot.

The district was seeking was seeking via referendum approval to exceed the revenue limit by $5,500,000 for the 2023-2024 school year and by $2,900,000 for the 2024-2025 school year.

As of 8:36 p.m., early, incomplete results with 4 of 8 polls reporting show:

No 1289 (50.63%)

Yes 1257 (49.37%)

UPDATE 9:52 p.m. — With 7 of 8 polls reporting incomplete results:

No 2455 (52.66%)

Yes 2207 (47.34%)

UPDATE 10:03 p.m. — With 8 of 8 polls reporting what still may be incomplete results:

No 2873 (53.35%)

Yes 2512 (46.65%)

UPDATE 10:48 p.m. — Above numbers are now complete, official results.