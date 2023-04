Wheatland voters had a contested race for town chairman on the April 4 ballot.

At about 9:31 p.m., early results that may not be complete with 1 of 1 polls reporting show:

Brett J. Butler 789 (74.57%)

Brian R. Boeckenstedt 268 (25.33%)

UPDATE 10:31 p.m. — These results are now complete.