Spring election 2023: Silver Lake Salem Jt. #1 School District (Riverview School) referendum results

Voters in the Silver Lake Salem Jt. #1 School District (Riverview School) had a referendum on the April 4 ballot.

The district was seeking approval via the referendum to exceed the revenue limit by $800,000 per year for three-years on a nonrecurring basis.

As of 9:01 p.m., early results that may not be complete with 2 polls of 2 reporting show:

Yes 481 (50.53%)

No 471 (49.47%)

UPDATE 9:59 p.m. — Latest results that still may be incomplete with 2 of 2 polls reporting:

No 633 (50.6%)

Yes 618 (49.4%)

UPDATE 10:50 p.m. — The above numbers are now complete, unofficial results.