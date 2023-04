Voters in the Salem School District had a contested election for a single school board seat on the April 4 ballot.

As of 9:41 p.m., incomplete results with 2 of 3 polls reporting show:

Nicole Hass 418 (57.1%)

Dana Powers, the incumbent, 308 (42.08%)

UPDATE 10:08 p.m. — With 3 of 3 polls reporting what still may be incomplete results:

Nicole Hass 1281 (51.72%)

Dana Powers 1180 (47.64%)

UPDATE 10:40 p.m. — Above numbers are now complete, unofficial results.