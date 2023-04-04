Spring election 2023: Salem Lakes village trustee results

Voters in Salem Lakes had a contested election for village trustee on the April 4 ballot.

As of 8:58 p.m., early, incomplete results with 2 of 3 polls reporting show:

Jared Young 1222 (23.77%)

Kathryn Kelly Sweeting 1209 (23.52%)

Bill Barhyte 1108 (21.55%)

Norm Kazumura 628 (12.22%)

Mike Culat, an incumbent, 506 (9.84%)

Ted Kmiec, an incumbent, 442 (8.6%)

UPDATE 10:10 p.m. — With 3 of 3 polls reporting what still may be incomplete results:

Kathryn Kelly Sweeting 2743 (22.68%)

Jared Young 2709 (22.4%)

Bill Barhyte 2446 (20.23%)

Norm Kazumura 1537 (12.71%)

Mike Culat 1318 (10.9%)

Ted Kmiec 1283 (10.61%)

UPDATE 10:46 p.m. — Above numbers are now complete, unofficial results.