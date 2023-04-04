Spring election 2023: Salem Lakes village trustee results

Voters in Salem Lakes had a contested election for village trustee on the April 4 ballot.
As of 8:58 p.m., early, incomplete results with 2 of 3 polls reporting show:
- Jared Young 1222 (23.77%)
- Kathryn Kelly Sweeting 1209 (23.52%)
- Bill Barhyte 1108 (21.55%)
- Norm Kazumura 628 (12.22%)
- Mike Culat, an incumbent, 506 (9.84%)
- Ted Kmiec, an incumbent, 442 (8.6%)
UPDATE 10:10 p.m. — With 3 of 3 polls reporting what still may be incomplete results:
- Kathryn Kelly Sweeting 2743 (22.68%)
- Jared Young 2709 (22.4%)
- Bill Barhyte 2446 (20.23%)
- Norm Kazumura 1537 (12.71%)
- Mike Culat 1318 (10.9%)
- Ted Kmiec 1283 (10.61%)
UPDATE 10:46 p.m. — Above numbers are now complete, unofficial results.