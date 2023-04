Voters in Salem Lakes had a contested election for village president on the April 4 ballot.

As of 8:34 p.m., early, incomplete results with 2 of 3 polls reporting show:

Rita Bucur 1,354 (71.72%)

Diann Tesar, the incumbent, 529 (28.02%)

UPDATE 10:14 p.m. — With 3 of 3 polls reporting what still may be incomplete results:

Rita Bucur 2932 (66.1%)

Diann Tesar 1487 (33.52%)

UPDATE 10:35 p.m. — Above numbers are now complete, unofficial results.