Spring election 2023: Randall Consolidated School District referendums results

Voters in the Randall Consolidated School District had two referendums on the April 4 ballot.

The district was seeking approval via referendum:

Question 1: To issue general obligation bonds for capital expenditures not-to-exceed $9,500,000.

Question 2: To exceed the revenue limit by $900,000 for four years (non-recurring) for operational purposes.

As of 8:43 p.m., early results that may be incomplete with 3 of 3 polls reporting show

Question 1 (capital): Yes 909 (54.01%), No 774 (45.99%)

Question 2 (operational) Yes 860 (51.44%), No 812 (48.56%)

UPDATE 10:56 p.m. — The above numbers are now complete, unofficial results.