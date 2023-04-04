Spring election 2023: It’s Election Day

Western Kenosha County voters can cast ballots in the spring non-partisan election Tuesday, April 4.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Salem Lakes will be using all three polling places: Salem Lakes Village Hall, Wilmot Fire Station and Silver Lake Village Hall. Here is a list of all polling places.

Voters throughout the county will be able to vote for Wisconsin Supreme Court. On the ballot in the non-partisan race are Daniel Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz.

Here are the municipal and school board contested elections:

Several local school districts will also have referendums on the ballot:

westofthei.com will report on all of the local election results. Check back after polls close.