Spring election 2023: It’s Election Day

Western Kenosha County voters can cast ballots in the spring non-partisan election Tuesday, April 4.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Salem Lakes will be using all three polling places: Salem Lakes Village Hall, Wilmot Fire Station and Silver Lake Village Hall. Here is a list of all polling places.
Voters throughout the county will be able to vote for Wisconsin Supreme Court. On the ballot in the non-partisan race are Daniel Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz.
Here are the municipal and school board contested elections:
- In the Salem School District, Nicole Hass and incumbent Dana Powers are competing to fill one seat.
- In Salem Lakes, Bill Barhyte, Mike Culat (an incumbent), Norm Kazumura, Ted Kmiec (an incumbent), Kathryn Kelly Sweeting and Jared Young are competing to fill three, at-large seats on the Village Board. There also is a contested race for village president, with Rita Bucur and Diann Tesar, the incumbent, on the ballot.
- In Bristol, Steve Hurley, the incumbent, and Xavier Solis will be competing for municipal judge.
- In Paddock Lake, Robert Brenner and Robert Spencer will be competing for municipal judge.
- In Randall, there is a contested race for town supervisor three between Randy Kaskin, the incumbent, and Nancy Kemp.
- In Wheatland, there is a contested election for town chairman between Brian Boeckenstedt and Brett Butler. Incumbent William Glembocki did not run for re-election.
- There also will be a referendum regarding allowing ATV/UTV use on village roads in Salem Lakes.
Several local school districts will also have referendums on the ballot:
- Silver Lake Salem Jt. #1 School District (Riverview School) will have a $800,000 per year, three-year nonrecurring operating referendum on the ballot.
- The Wilmot Union High School District will be seeking via referendum approval to exceed the revenue limit by $5,500,000 for the 2023-2024 school year and by $2,900,000 for the 2024-2025 school year.
- In the Randall Consolidated School District, voters will be able to weigh-in on a capital referendum and an operating referendum. The district is seeking approval via referendum to issue general obligation bonds for capital expenditures not-to-exceed $9,500,000 and to exceed the revenue limit by $900,000 for four years (non-recurring) for operational purposes.
- The Bristol School District #1 is seeking via referendum approval to to exceed the revenue by $800,000 per year for three years beginning with the 2023-2024 school year and ending with the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes. (Note: We don’t have a link to a story because district administration did not respond to our request to complete a questionnaire — DH.)
