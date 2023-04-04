Spring election 2023: Bristol School District #1 referendum

Bristol School District #1 voters had a referendum on the April 4 ballot.

The district was seeking via referendum approval to to exceed the revenue by $800,000 per year for three years beginning with the 2023-2024 school year and ending with the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes.

At about 8:32 p.m., early, incomplete results with two of four polls reporting show:

No 860 (58.58%)

Yes 608 (41.42%)

UPDATE 10:52 p.m. — Complete, unofficial results with 4 of 4 polls reporting show:

No 963 (54.31%)

Yes 810 (45.69%)