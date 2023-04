Voters in Bristol had a contested race for municipal judge on the April 4 ballot.

At 10:19 p.m., with 1 of 1 poll reporting what may be incomplete results:

Steven R. Hurley (the incumbent) 885 (59.08%)

Xavier Solis 610 (40.72%)

UPDATE 10:58 p.m. — The above results are now complete, unofficial results.