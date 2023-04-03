Rides available for voting April 4

The Spring non-partisan election for Kenosha County residents will be Tuesday, April 4.

Free rides are available for adults 65+ and adults with disabilities who need a ride for voting purposes. Rides will be provided by the following services with advance registration:

Care-A-Van: 262-658-9093

Western Kenosha County Transit: 888-203-3498

Volunteer Transportation: 262-842-7433



Persons with disabilities can request special voting accommodations, such as curbside voting. To learn more call Disability Rights WI Voter Hotline: 844-DIS-VOTE. The website myvote.wi.gov is also an excellent resource to register to vote.

For those unable to access the MyVote website, Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center staff can provide direct assistance. To learn more, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646.