Pothole repair to fully close Highway 50 in Paddock Lake overnight Wednesday and Thursday

Overnight full closures of Highway 50 in Paddock Lake to repair potholes have been moved up.

From the WisDOT’s engineering firm for the project:

Overnight closures are planned to address major potholes. Wed 4/5 and Thurs 4/6 evenings, the entire project corridor will be closed to traffic from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the next morning. Pavement prep work will be completed on Wed evening and concrete pouring will occur on Thurs evening. This will address all significant potholing through the corridor. Smaller potholes will NOT be repaired with concrete – they will be monitored and patched as needed. Once the asphalt plants are open for the season, more substantial patching will be completed for the smaller potholes as necessary.

Wed 4/5/23: 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM: FULL CLOSURE to prep for concrete repair of major potholes

to prep for concrete repair of major potholes Thurs 4/6/23, 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM: FULL CLOSURE to complete concrete repair

to complete concrete repair Access to 242nd Street and 244th Street will remain open TO/FROM THE EAST only . (Westbound traffic leaving the neighborhood will need to turn right on STH 50 and left on 236th)

During the closures, the county advises drivers “to detour around the area via Highway 45 (Bristol Road/200th Avenue), Highway K (60th Street) and Highway 75 (Antioch Road/256th Avenue).”