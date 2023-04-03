Bethel #79 Easter Egg Hunt

Job’s Daughters Bethel #79 held their annual Easter Egg hunt Sunday after noon at Washburn Masonic Lodge, 8102 199th Ave., Bristol. It was too muddy to have it outside, so they held it inside.

The eggs were hidden by Ava Ingram-Mow, Ash-Leigh Ours, Caelie Lovdahl, and Honored Queen Esmeralda Maldonado.

Ash-leigh Ours is the Youth HIKE Coordinator for Wisconsin. Hearing improvement Kids Endowment is a philanthropic project of Job’s Daughter’s International. Ash is in her second term. In her first term she raised over $7,000 and was top in individual fundraising internationally. The money raised provides hearing devices for children whose parents cannot afford it.