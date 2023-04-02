Highway 50 update April 2, 2023

Note: westofthei.com will be reporting regular updates on the construction work on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake this spring, summer and fall. We will share what is made available to us by project engineer GRAEF, the state and village, and hope to have weekly updates with reports on what work has taken place in the the past week and what is expected for the coming week. — DH

Stage 2 Traffic Configuration began last week. Officials anticipate this configuration will be in place through June. A more detailed timeline will be provided as the transition to Stage 3 gets closer.

What is expected to be done week of April 3:

Monday 4/3/23: 244th Street South leg will be CLOSED to traffic all day. 242nd Street will remain fully open. (Closures are weather dependent and subject to change).

Wednesday 4/5/23: 242nd Street South leg will be CLOSED to traffic all day. 244th Street will remain fully open. (Closures are weather dependent and subject to change)

Potholes are being addressed in multiple ways. Smaller potholes are being patched as needed. More significant potholing resulting from the reversal of traffic in the westbound lanes, particularly near the west end of the project, will be addressed by pouring concrete. This will likely require a full overnight closure to allow for the concrete to cure. It is tentatively scheduled for next week, but could be delayed until the following week.

Please travel slowly and cautiously through the work zone.

Project completion is expected by Nov. 2023.

