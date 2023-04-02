Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special meeting April 3, 2023

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole and special board meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The committee of the whole meeting is first. No action is taken at committee meetings.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion regarding a request from Kim Adcock to have weekly sidewalk sale events on Main St.

Discussion regarding the wage scale for Dispatchers.

WWTF upgrade update from Village Engineer Greg Droessler.

Discussion regarding various requests by the Twin Lakes Sailing Club related to the 2023 season.

Discussion regarding an Event Permit for Rock the Lake on June 17, 2023 from 1pm to 11pm at Lance Park.

Discussion regarding a Temporary Class “B” Beer License to the Twin Lakes Area

Chamber for Rock the Lake on June 18, 2022 from 10am to 11pm.

Discussion regarding an Event Permit for Business in the Park and Car Show on May 20, 2023 from 7am to 3pm.

The full committee of the whole agenda is available here.

The special board meeting will follow the committee meeting. Among the agenda items are:

Recommended motion to approve a ceretified survey map for parcel #85-4-119-164-1000.

CLOSED SESSION: Motion to go into closed session for the following reason: pursuant to Wis. Stat. s. 19.85(1)(e) for the purpose of deliberating the sale price of a portion of 920 Lance Drive [Roll Call Vote]

OPEN SESSION: Motion to return to open session pursuant to Wis. Stat. 19.85(2) and take action on any items discussed in closed session