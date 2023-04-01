2023 Westosha-Salem Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt coverage

The Kiwanis Club of Westosha-Salem hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at Salem School.

The skies may have been cloudy, but the spirits of the hunters were bright.

Egg hunters participated in groups divided by age. The Easter Bunny was driven to the event by Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue.

Six bikes also were raffled off. One free ticket was provided for every child and additional tickets given for participating in a food drive benefiting The Sharing Center.

Before or after the hunt, those attending could get a close look at specialized Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department vehicles.

Here are some more photos from the event: