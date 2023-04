The Salem Lakes Parks Commission hosted the village’s annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at Schmalfeldt Park in Silver Lake.

Their was a chill in the air, the ground was soggy in spots and there were flakes of snow falling among the light rain drops, but the spirit of the hunters was not dampened.

Egg hunters searched for their bounty in three age groups.

The Easter Bunny also attended and hunters could pose for a photo with the bunny afterwards.

Here are some more photos: