Severe thunderstorm warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Western Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect until 8:45 p.m.

This warning is running along with the already issued tornado watch. The watch is set to be in effect until 10 p.m.

The Kenosha County Emergency Service Warning Center at 8:08 p.m. reported that a severe storm was reaching the far western part of the county and traveling 45 mph in a northeast direction. Associated with this storm are 60 mph winds and hail.