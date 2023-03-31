Severe thunderstorm warning issued

Mar 31st, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Western Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect until 8:45 p.m.

This warning is running along with the already issued tornado watch. The watch is set to be in effect until 10 p.m.

The Kenosha County Emergency Service Warning Center at 8:08 p.m. reported that a severe storm was reaching the far western part of the county and traveling 45 mph in a northeast direction. Associated with this storm are 60 mph winds and hail.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives