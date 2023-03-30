Job’s Daughters Bethel #79 to host 2023 Easter Egg Hunt April 2

Job’s Daughters Bethel #79 is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 2, at Washburn Masonic Lodge, 8102 199th Ave., Bristol.

The free event is open to children 12 and under, who will be divided into appropriate groups to gather eggs. The event will happen rain or shine, moving indoors if necessitated by the weather

For more information, call Bethel Guardian Heather Collier at 262-748-5725 or email BristolJD79@gmail.com.

Job’s Daughters is a premier organization for young women ages 10 to 20, with a To-Bee program for girls age 7-9 Members learn important skills that benefit them now as well as in the future, such as leadership, organization, teamwork and self-reliance in a fun, educational and uplifting environment.

Bethel 79 has been a part of the community for more than 30 years, running a goldfish game at Bristol Progress Days and participating in the parade, in addition to many community service events.