Registration deadline for Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education spring event is April 1; program to feature ‘Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners of the Americas’

Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education will hold their Spring event on Thursday, April 13 at Birchwood Grill.

The event will feature a program planned by the International Committee, comprised of Jerin Moore VP, Gail Gillmore, the Bristol HCE Club, and KCAHCE President, Donna Zarovy. The night will feature Amy Wiza, Director of the ‘WIsconsin Nicaragua Partners of the Americas’ program. headquartered at UW-Stevens Point. Starting at 430PM, an Artisan Market of items made in varying Nicaraguan Learning Centers will be available for sale; followed by a Nicaraguan Buffet, prepared specifically for the group. An informative program on this WIsconsin-Nicaragua partnership founded in 1962 by President Kennedy will round out the night. Some seats are still available for the public with an April 1, $20 paid in advance deadline.

A collection of small sewing notions, or new/clean-used sun protective hats/caps for the Stevens Point warehouse is appreciated.

KCAHCE (formerly Extension Homemakers) is a service and learning organization in its 71st year in Kenosha County. New members are always welcome.

For more information about KCAHCE or the Nicaraguan Event, call Donna Zarovy, President at 262.857.7502; or visit the group on fb at: Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education, and at https://wahceinc.org/

kenosha-county-hce/.