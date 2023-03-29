Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Lyons

At about 3:29 p.m., a local fire department is responding to a request for mutual aid for a fire in the 1200 block of Clausen Road in Lyons.
Twin Lakes Fire Department is requested to respond to the scene with an engine.
