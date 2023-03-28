Spring election 2023: Salem School Board candidates Q&A

Voters in the Salem School District will be able to vote in a contested election for school board Tuesday, April 4.

The following names will appear on the ballot:

Nicole Hass

Dana Powers, the incumbent

This following is a repeat of the post before the primary election that narrowed the field to two candidates. The responses from the third candidate have been removed.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email. Here is their biographical information followed by their question responses presented in alphabetical order:

Nicole Hass — Age: 43. Education: BA Communication Studies – Marquette University 2002; MS Business, Information Technology – DePaul University 2007. Occupation: Human Resources Director at JKT Logistics. Previous elected or appointed public office: None.

Dana Powers — Age: 44. Education: Bachelors Degree in Marketing & Business Administration from Carthage College. Occupation: Marketing Consultant. Previous elected or appointed public office: Salem School Board member and President.

1.) Why are you the best candidate for Salem School District board?

Hass — As an active member and parent of our Salem School District community, I am personally invested in the quality and success of our School District. I am focused on the achievement and the well-being of our students and plan to fully engage as an advocate for an effective and positive educational environment. My education and 19 year professional history in leading operations and product development initiatives have prepared me well to solve problems holistically and neutrally, ensure fiscal responsibility, create efficiencies, oversee resources and develop and review policies. My current position leading Human Resource efforts will allow me the flexibility and time required to be able to serve our School District to the fullest extent possible. I am a regular attendee of our school board meetings and currently serve as Chairperson for the Salem School Citizen’s Advisory Committee. Should I be elected to the Board, I will continue to participate and support the efforts of this committee. I am a frequent classroom volunteer and have recently begun serving as a substitute teacher a few days a month. In this capacity, I interact frequently with students, establish positive working relationships with Salem School educators and staff, and gain insight into the daily operations and experiences of our school. My relationships with internal and external stakeholders will offer hands-on, relevant context that will lead to successful and actionable guidance for our school district administrators.

Powers — I am passionate about Salem School and investing our resources wisely to provide a quality present, without compromising a better future. I believe in making data- and principle-based decisions, remaining humble, grounded in policy, and empowering those we have entrusted with developing the minds of the next generation. I have developed strong, mutual trusting relationships with District leadership, which is critical to moving decisions forward and necessary for changes implemented. I am proud of our accomplishments over the last decade, nine years with me leading as President, and I am pleased with the current positive trajectory. I have committed myself to the long-term success of Salem School, and my goal continues to be to leave the school in a better condition than when I began – for my children, those who will follow, and our entire community. The District is in a critical transition within our Strategic Plan, one I believe will prove to be extremely beneficial. Continuity of leadership during this time will ensure this is maintained. Staff is open with, entrusting of, and confident in me. I understand the operational aspects and the budget challenges. I have developed connections that allow me to gain input from necessary stakeholders. I not only seek solutions from the community, but apply stakeholder input to meaningfully guide our community in addressing challenges in the future. My Board experience allows me to envision issues through historical perspectives parameters. Applying this wisdom is valuable in such a role where it takes time and space to see results.

2.) What do you see as the chief issues faced by the School Board and how would you address them if elected?

Hass — Even in the most ideal conditions within a school system, communication breakdowns and information gaps occur that can impact student learning, teacher morale and retention, administration support, resources and leadership. In the last five years, disruptions from frequent leadership changes and a global pandemic have cascaded through our entire community which have impacted the experiences of our students, educators and families. In order to better navigate future changes and successfully recover from the impacts we’ve seen within recent years, it is paramount that we strengthen our community relationships and improve communication. Our school’s ability to provide channels for critical discussions and feedback from our community as a whole is crucial in being able to implement policies and practices that reflect our community’s beliefs and values. If elected, I plan to improve and maintain incoming information and communication – the frequency and channels through which families and staff members can ask questions and share input. I want to enhance outgoing communication through which families and staff members receive relevant data and information, while being transparent about how community feedback and administrative expertise will inform decision making. Streamlining these approaches will increase community confidence, result in better informed decision-making, increase productivity and elevate academic achievement.

Powers — Salem recently passed an extensive referendum, which not only secures our strong programming and quality education, but allows for necessary facility improvements, all without a tax increase. It’s imperative the Board stay involved in this process, to ensure the community investment of our facilities are safeguarded, with transparency and open communication with our community. It is critical for Salem to attract and maintain a quality staff that is focused on aligning curriculum and instruction through a collaborative process that meets the needs of all of our students. In other words; ensure Salem is filled with those focused on loving and caring, by being loved and cared for themselves. Along those same lines, it’s essential to develop, support, and inspire our District leaders to take on the challenges presented, while using the strengths of their entire staff to meet those opportunities. This is best achieved by Board member support, inspiration, and empowerment.