Weather forecast

Today. Sunny. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight Clear through around midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Tuesday Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday evening will be mostly clear through around midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow in the morning, adding some more to the snowiest month of 2023, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday evening will be mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Thursday Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, possibly mixed with snow in the afternoon, making this the 13th Thursday in a row. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Thursday evening will be mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain through around midnight, then light rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Friday Light rain likely in the morning, then rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Friday evening will be mostly cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms through around midnight, then chance of light rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.