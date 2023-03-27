Spring election 2023: Bristol municipal judge Q&A

Voters in Bristol will be able to vote in a contested election for municipal judge in the April 4 election.

On the ballot will be:

Steve Hurley, the incumbent

Xavier Solis

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email. Here is their biographical information followed by their question responses presented in alphabetical order:

Steve Hurley — Age: 6. Education: I hold a bachelors degree in Criminal Justice from Concordia University, A Masters degree in Management from Cardinal Stritch University and I’m a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico Virginia. Occupation: I most recently served 6 1/2 years as the Chief of Police for the Town of Geneva, Wisconsin Police Department and prior to that I served the City of Racine Police Department for 33 years, retiring as the Assistant Chief of Police. I was also an adjunct Instructor for Concordia University for several years teaching various law, criminal justice and business courses. I also taught ethics and diversity to law enforcement officers for the College of Lake County. I am now currently retired. Previous elected or appointed public office: I was appointed to fill the Village of Bristol Municipal Judges position following the untimely death of Judge Fred Ekornaas. My appointment was effective January of 2022.

Xavier Solis — Age: 44. Education: Accounting degree from UW-Parkside, law degree from the University of Illinois-Chicago Law School. Occupation: Attorney at Law. Previous elected or appointed public office: First election. Appointed to a Kenosha County Committee by the County Executive Samantha Kerkman, currently awaiting confirmation from the Kenosha County Board.

1.) Why are you the best candidate for municipal judge?

Hurley — I am the best candidate for municipal judge, as I have been the acting judge for the past 15 months and have a solid working knowledge of the operations of the court. Prior to my appointment, I attended and observed the municipal court in session and had conversations with Judge Ekornaas anticipating his potential retirement someday. When Judge Ekornaas passed away unexpectedly, I was prepared to step in and keep the court moving forward with a smooth transition. I have been in service to others my entire career. I served in law enforcement for 39 1/2 years and I am intimately familiar and knowledgeable with all levels of court and especially familiar with the operations of the municipal court. I have served on the enforcement side of municipal violations for years, which consists of traffic violations and local ordinance violations, which gives me a great perspective in handling the judicial side of the violations.

Solis — I am the best candidate because of my legal education and experience. I am also a Constitutional Conservative who believes in individual freedom and the rule of law. I am familiar with the court system and how it functions. My experience as a litigator will allow me to run an efficient court. I have had the privilege to practice in front of several great judges in the state of Wisconsin, especially here in Kenosha County. I represent and have represented individuals in the circuit courts and the municipal courts. I have experience in jury trials and court trials.

2.) What do you hope to accomplish as municipal judge if elected?

Hurley — If elected, I would continue to serve our community with an even keel, fair and ethical court. I believe that everyone that comes into court should be treated with respect and dignity and the court should be consistent in it’s rulings based on the law. Bristol’s Municipal Court is run in a very effective manner, benefiting the village, as well as those appearing in court. I would ensure the continued efficient manner in which the the municipal court operates. I have been serving as the Village of Bristol Judge for 15 months and have attended several Municipal Judge training sessions to better equip me with current laws and practices in municipal court. If elected I would count it as a great privilege and honor to continue to serve our community, of which my wife and I have been residents of for nearly 30 years, raising our six children in the wonderful community of Bristol. Thank you.

Solis — I want to serve and protect the community. I want to listen to all of the facts, evidence, and then apply the law as it is written in the state statutes. As to penalties, I will be fair and firm. I will consider several factors such as the defendant’s character, whether the defendant was cooperative with law enforcement, any prior incidents of the same conduct, or criminal record. I also want to require every individual convicted of drunk driving in Bristol to install an ignition interlock device (IID).