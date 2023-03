This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.

The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:

Ryan Franklin Bell, 47, of Salem, died March 21, 2023.

Susan R. Welch, 63, of Twin Lakes, died March 22, 2023.

Grace E. Grant, 94, of Paddock Lake, died March 24, 2023.

