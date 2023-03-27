Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting March 27, 2023

Mar 27th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Presentation: Anthony Mescher – Senior Vice President and Richard Rokus – CFA of Wintrust Investments (Town Bank – Burlington) on services offered by their firm with regards to portfolio management for the Town.
  • Approval of a Letter of Intent between the Town of Paris and Mid-West Fiber Network to enter into an agreement for engineering to develop a Project Budget and negotiate a Memorandum of Understanding to provide a comprehensive fiber internet network for the entire town as a Private/Public venture.
  • Approval of MOU with Journey Disaster Response Team for local disaster response.
  • Authorize Chief Hennessey to complete necessary steps to upgrade Paris Fire and Rescue to paramedic status.
  • Consideration of a proposal from Foster Coach for a replacement of Rescue Vehicle 5542.

The full agenda is available here.

