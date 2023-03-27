Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting March 27, 2023

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Presentation: Anthony Mescher – Senior Vice President and Richard Rokus – CFA of Wintrust Investments (Town Bank – Burlington) on services offered by their firm with regards to portfolio management for the Town.

Approval of a Letter of Intent between the Town of Paris and Mid-West Fiber Network to enter into an agreement for engineering to develop a Project Budget and negotiate a Memorandum of Understanding to provide a comprehensive fiber internet network for the entire town as a Private/Public venture.

Approval of MOU with Journey Disaster Response Team for local disaster response.

Authorize Chief Hennessey to complete necessary steps to upgrade Paris Fire and Rescue to paramedic status.

Consideration of a proposal from Foster Coach for a replacement of Rescue Vehicle 5542.

The full agenda is available here.