Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting March 27, 2023

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Presentation: Anthony Mescher – Senior Vice President and Richard Rokus – CFA of Wintrust Investments (Town Bank – Burlington) on services offered by their firm with regards to portfolio management for the Town.
- Approval of a Letter of Intent between the Town of Paris and Mid-West Fiber Network to enter into an agreement for engineering to develop a Project Budget and negotiate a Memorandum of Understanding to provide a comprehensive fiber internet network for the entire town as a Private/Public venture.
- Approval of MOU with Journey Disaster Response Team for local disaster response.
- Authorize Chief Hennessey to complete necessary steps to upgrade Paris Fire and Rescue to paramedic status.
- Consideration of a proposal from Foster Coach for a replacement of Rescue Vehicle 5542.