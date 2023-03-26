Weather update

Road conditions are deteriorating. Cars are sliding off the road into the ditch.

An area of moderate snow is moving through southeast WI this evening, around the 9 PM hour. This is reducing visibility to a half mile or less, and will move out of the area by 10 PM. The high snowfall rates are also causing snow to accumulate on roadways. Slow down and use caution if traveling this evening.

Tonight Cloudy with snow showers, possibly mixed with rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Monday Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph