About 8:30 pm Kansasville and Salem Lakes are responding to the 30100 block of Hwy 142 for car vs semi accident. It is reported to be a head-on collision and the car is on fire, but everyone is out of the vehicles. Deputies are not yet on scene.

A patient from each vehicle was transported to Burlington Hospital.

There are also several reports of cars in the ditch on Hwy 50 and Hwy F.

At the 25400 block of Hwy 50, a semi is blocking the westbound lanes.