Units responding mutual aid

Mar 26th, 2023
by Earlene Frederick.

At 12:31 pm Salem Lakes and Bristol Fire Departments are responding mutual aid to Antioch for a structure fire on Woodbine Ave. Salem Lakes is sending an engine, Bristol, a truck.

