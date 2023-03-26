Spring election 2023: Randall town supervisor #3 Q&A

Voters in Randall will be able to vote in a contested election for town supervisor #3 in the April 4 election.

On the ballot will be:

Randy Kaskin, the incumbent

Nancy Kemp

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email. Here is their biographical information followed by their question responses presented in alphabetical order:

Randy Kaskin — Age: 56. Education: High School graduate. Occupation: Kenosha County Public Works. Previous elected or appointed public office: Town of Randall Supervisor #3.

Nancy Kemp — Age: 67. Education: Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Science, Barat College. Occupation: Retired healthcare professional. Previous elected or appointed public office: Town of Randall Supervisor 2020-2022, Randall Planning Board commissioner 2012-2021, Kenosha County Library System trustee 2013-present, Community

Library trustee 2013-present, Kenosha County Local Emergency Planning Committee member 2022-

present.

1.) Why are you the best candidate for Randall Supervisor #3?

Kaskin — I have lived in the town my whole life. My years of experience as a supervisor for the Town of Randall make me the best candidate.

Kemp — I am the best candidate for Randall Supervisor #3 because I take leadership seriously and invest time to

do the homework required to better serve Randall residents. I advocate for communication with other

communities to share resources and form partnerships which benefit us all. Randall is my home and I

love my home. In addition to my elected and appointed service, I was a Randall firefighter from 2010-

2015 and have served on the Friends of Community Library Board from 2018-present.

2.) What do you see as the chief issues faced by the town government and how would you address them if elected?

Kaskin — With the limited funding that the town receives, trying to achieve the needs of every single tax payer in the town is a chief issue. I will do my best to distinguish between wants versus needs.

Kemp — The new town board will be moving in a direction of greater transparency and cooperation. This will lead

to more effective local government. It would be my honor to have the opportunity to be part of this

positive change.