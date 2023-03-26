Spring election 2023: Randall town supervisor #3 Q&A

Voters in Randall will be able to vote in a contested election for town supervisor #3 in the April 4 election.
On the ballot will be:
- Randy Kaskin, the incumbent
- Nancy Kemp
The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email. Here is their biographical information followed by their question responses presented in alphabetical order:
Randy Kaskin — Age: 56. Education: High School graduate. Occupation: Kenosha County Public Works. Previous elected or appointed public office: Town of Randall Supervisor #3.
Nancy Kemp — Age: 67. Education: Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Science, Barat College. Occupation: Retired healthcare professional. Previous elected or appointed public office: Town of Randall Supervisor 2020-2022, Randall Planning Board commissioner 2012-2021, Kenosha County Library System trustee 2013-present, Community
Library trustee 2013-present, Kenosha County Local Emergency Planning Committee member 2022-
present.
1.) Why are you the best candidate for Randall Supervisor #3?
Kaskin — I have lived in the town my whole life. My years of experience as a supervisor for the Town of Randall make me the best candidate.
Kemp — I am the best candidate for Randall Supervisor #3 because I take leadership seriously and invest time to
do the homework required to better serve Randall residents. I advocate for communication with other
communities to share resources and form partnerships which benefit us all. Randall is my home and I
love my home. In addition to my elected and appointed service, I was a Randall firefighter from 2010-
2015 and have served on the Friends of Community Library Board from 2018-present.
2.) What do you see as the chief issues faced by the town government and how would you address them if elected?
Kaskin — With the limited funding that the town receives, trying to achieve the needs of every single tax payer in the town is a chief issue. I will do my best to distinguish between wants versus needs.
Kemp — The new town board will be moving in a direction of greater transparency and cooperation. This will lead
to more effective local government. It would be my honor to have the opportunity to be part of this
positive change.