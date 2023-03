Current road conditions, 7 am.

Areas of blowing snow until late afternoon. Snow until late afternoon, then chance of light rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.