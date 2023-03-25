Spring Election 2023: Randall Consolidated School District referendum Q&A

Voters in the Randall Consolidated School District will have a chance to vote on an operating referendum and a capitol referendum in the April 4 election.

westofthei.com asked district administrator Bob Antholine some questions about the referendum. Here are his responses:

What is being sought with your district’s referendums?

Antholine — The Randall BOE is asking the community for input on the following two questions:Question 1 – Capital: Resolution for general obligation bonds for capital expenditures not-to-exceed $9,500,000.Question 2- Operational: Resolution authorizing the school district budget to exceed the revenue limit by $900,000 for four years (non-recurring) for operational purposes.

Why are the referendums needed?

Antholine — Capital – Randall completed a master capital planning project in late winter/early spring of 2022 with the guidance of a construction management and architecture enegineer team(s). Through that process the Board of Education was porvided and able to prioritize some significant building challenges that will not go away. The entire Master Capital Plan can be found on our website.

Operating – Allows us to maintain offerings for students and staff that the community has supported in the past and that we believe makes Randall a great place for students, community, and staff. We can not maintain current offerings without the operational support.

What is the projected property tax impact?

Antholine — Both questions are a neutral impact. There is NO increase on current ‘Randall’ school taxes. Due to debt falling off for the Capital question and the Operating being an extension we do not have to ask our tax base for an increase.

What will passing the referendums allow the district to do?

Antholine — The Capital Question addresses the following, but not limited to. The entire Capital Project can be found on our website.

Mechanical Systems: Air handling unit repairs and replacements (office, gyms, and 2 additional building unit sections), replace vertical unit ventilators w/VAV rooftop system, along with various HVAC system repairs

Exterior Building Repairs: gym roof sections 1 & 2, center roof sections 2 & 3, shingle roof valley sections.

Facade Repairs to our southwest vestibule, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade wings.

Interior settlement repairs

Plumbing systems: gate valves, sanitary sewage repairs, underground plumbing issues

Electrical Systems: code compliance needed upgrades, occupancy sensors, replace exit/egress lighting

The Operating Questions allows Randall to maintain appropriate and needed staffing, along with maintaining current opportunities for students and staff.

What will be the effect of the referendums not passing?

Antholine — For Capital purposes, while I don’t want to speak for each Board member individually, I do believe that we will have to return to the community during one of the next two voting windows with an updated plan which I don’t believe will be at a time where it can be a tax neutral solution or vote. A school our size needs the support of the community for larger projects. As fiscally responsible as Randall has been prior to my arrival and since, we do not have a budget that allows to offset the needs of the building.

For the Operating, again not speaking for each Board member individually, I believe Randall will have to ask the community again next April as we do not receive an annual budget that would allow us to maintain our current opportunities for students and staff. There would be some potentially extremely difficult discussions and decisions.

How can people get more information or ask questions?

Antholine — I am available either by phone (262) 537-2211 or email rantholine@randall.k12.wi.us. All of our information as well as the 97 page Capital Plan is available on our website. Lastly, we have 2 final opportunities to connect with our community coming up Monday, March 20 at the Twin Lakes Town Meeting (6:30pm) or at our Randall Parent Advisory in our Randall Library on Tuesday, March 21 (5:30pm).