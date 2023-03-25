Snow calls

7:19 am Hwy 50 and 83 north – semi in the ditch
7:23 16000 blk of Hwy C – vehicle sideways in the road
7:25 I-94 southbound, Lane 1 covered with snow, needs plowing
8:15 I-94 and Hwy C – disabled vehicles
Western Kenosha County's news source
7:19 am Hwy 50 and 83 north – semi in the ditch
7:23 16000 blk of Hwy C – vehicle sideways in the road
7:25 I-94 southbound, Lane 1 covered with snow, needs plowing
8:15 I-94 and Hwy C – disabled vehicles
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Tagged: weather
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress