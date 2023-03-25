Snow calls

Mar 25th, 2023
by Earlene Frederick.

7:19 am Hwy 50 and 83 north – semi in the ditch

7:23 16000 blk of Hwy C – vehicle sideways in the road

7:25 I-94 southbound, Lane 1 covered with snow, needs plowing

8:15 I-94 and Hwy C – disabled vehicles

