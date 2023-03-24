Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for an area of Wisconsin including Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for 3 to 7 inches of snow here.

Winds during this period with gusts to 35 mph coupled with the snow will have an adverse effect on visibility and make travel “very difficult,” the warning text says.

Saturday’s high temperature should reach 37.

Sunday should be a different story, with a high temperature of 44, calm winds and mostly sunny skies.