Weather update

Tonight Chance of light rain and snow late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times early in the morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Saturday Snow in the morning, then light snow likely early in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 9 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.